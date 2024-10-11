The Tohoku earthquake and tsunami struck Japan on March 11, 2011, leaving an indelible mark on the nation’s history. With a magnitude of 9.0, it was one of the most powerful earthquakes ever recorded. The seismic upheaval triggered a devastating tsunami, reaching heights of 40 meters, causing widespread destruction along the northeastern coast. Entire communities were obliterated, and the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant faced a catastrophic meltdown. The disaster claimed over 15,000 lives, displaced hundreds of thousands, and initiated a global reevaluation of nuclear safety. The Tohoku catastrophe stands as a poignant reminder of nature’s force and human resilience.