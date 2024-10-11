Friday, October 11, 2024
PCB unveils new selection committee featuring Aleem Dar, Azhar Ali, Aqib Javed
Azhar Khan
7:57 PM | October 11, 2024
Sports

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced a newly restructured selection committee, including the notable addition of former ICC elite umpire Aleem Dar and former cricketers Azhar Ali and Aqib Javed.  

In a press release on its official website, the PCB confirmed the formation of the new men’s national selection committee. The panel will consist of Aleem Dar, Aqib Javed, Asad Shafiq, Azhar Ali, and Hasan Cheema, all of whom hold voting rights. 

Aleem Dar recently retired from his illustrious umpiring career after officiating in the Champions One-Day Cup last month. His inclusion in the selection committee is seen as a significant move, bringing his deep understanding of the game into the decision-making process. 

The previous selection committee featured current selector Asad Shafiq, alongside former captain Mohammad Yousuf, as well as the captain and head coach of each respective format. However, Mohammad Yousuf stepped down from his position on September 29, citing personal reasons.  

In a heartfelt message posted on X (formerly Twitter), Yousuf said. "I announce my resignation as a selector for the Pakistan cricket team due to personal reasons. Serving this incredible team has been a profound privilege, and I am proud to have contributed to the growth and success of Pakistan Cricket," Yousuf wrote. He added, "I have immense faith in the talent and spirit of our players and wish them all the best as they continue to strive for greatness."

Azhar Khan

Azhar Khan is an accomplished senior sports journalist with extensive experience in the field. He can be reached at azharmasood786@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter at @azharmasood786

