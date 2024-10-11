PM pledges financial support for police training

has pledged full financial support for the professional training and capacity building of the police to transform it into a model force. Speaking at Police Lines Headquarters in Islamabad on Friday, he praised the bravery of the police and acknowledged their efforts in thwarting a recent violent political rally in the capital.

Sharif announced that the salaries of Islamabad Police would be raised to match those of the Punjab Police. He also highlighted past initiatives like the Punjab Safe City project, Dolphin Force, and Elite Force reforms during his tenure as Punjab Chief Minister, emphasizing the PML-N's commitment to police reform.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, addressing the event, highlighted the government's recognition of the police's service in protecting citizens. He noted that crime in the federal capital has dropped by 38 percent over the last five months and announced that a promotion case for 400 police personnel is underway.