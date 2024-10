CHICHAWATNI - The police here on Thursday recovered 25 litres liquor from the possessions of two drug pushers. According to a police spokesperson, Okanwala Bangla police arrested a man named Rafiq and recovered 12 litres of liquor. Meanwhile, the police arrested Arshad in the area of Ghaziabad and recovered 13 litres of liquor from his custody. The police registered cases and started investigations.