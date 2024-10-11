In light of recent political developments, I feel compelled to address the troubling issue of political instability in Pakistan. The constant changes in leadership and rising tensions have not only created uncertainty but have also eroded public trust in our institutions.

This instability hinders effective governance and obstructs progress on critical issues such as the economy, security, and social justice. As citizens, we deserve a stable political environment that fosters constructive dialogue among all stakeholders.

I urge our leaders to put the nation’s welfare above personal and party interests. Transparent discussions that include diverse perspectives are essential for our country’s future.

SAFIA HASIL,

Peshawar.