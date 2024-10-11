Pope vows to maintain England’s winning momentum after Multan triumph

England's Test captain, Ollie Pope, expressed immense pride after leading his side to a commanding victory over Pakistan in the first Test in Multan.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Pope described the win as a "special" achievement, attributing the success to a collective team effort. "This win was really special for us," Pope stated. "Full credit goes to the entire team for their contributions in securing this result. Everyone played their part, and that’s what made the difference."

Pope singled out the return of spinner Jack Leach as a pivotal factor in England's dominance, acknowledging his vital role in troubling Pakistan’s batters. "Jack Leach’s comeback was significant. His ability to consistently challenge the batters kept the pressure on, especially on a pitch like this where patience and focus are key," Pope noted.

Reflecting on the crucial moments of the match, Pope pointed to England’s quick wickets on Day 4 as the turning point. "Taking those wickets in rapid succession created the opening we needed to capitalize on our 550-run lead," he explained. "Joe Root and Harry Brook’s brilliant innings also set the stage for our control of the game."

Pope further praised his team for their resilience on a challenging surface that demanded discipline. "On pitches like this, it’s all about staying alert and waiting for the right moments to strike, and we did exactly that," he concluded.