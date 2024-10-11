Friday, October 11, 2024
PPP calls for consensus on constitutional amendment

Web Desk
5:35 PM | October 11, 2024
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasized that despite holding a two-thirds majority, the government seeks to consult all political parties before passing the proposed constitutional amendment.

During a parliamentary committee meeting on Friday, attended by Bilawal Bhutto, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, a draft bill for the amendment was presented to the committee.

Speaking to the media, Bilawal revealed that the government had shared its proposals, while the PPP had already circulated its draft to all political parties except the government. He stressed the need for consensus, with opposition leaders, including Maulana Fazlur Rehman, expressing a willingness to collaborate on a mutually agreeable draft.

Minister for Law, Azam Nazir Tarar, highlighted the emergence of multiple proposals and the importance of constitutional amendments through consensus, though he raised concerns about how long the government should wait for an agreement.

The PPP's draft proposes the creation of a Constitutional Court under Article 175A, along with amendments to other articles, including changes to the judges’ appointment process via a Constitutional Commission. The amendments suggest structural changes at both the federal and provincial levels. The committee will reconvene tomorrow for further discussions.

