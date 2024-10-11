Friday, October 11, 2024
President arrives Ashgabat to attend International Forum

October 11, 2024
Newspaper, International

ASHGABAT  -  President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday arrived here for a two-day visit to Turkmenistan. Upon arrival at Ashgabat Airport, the President was welcomed by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers/ Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmenistan Batyr Amanov. On the occasion, the president was presented with traditional bread and flowers. President Zardari will address the International Forum on “Interrelation of Times and Civilizations – Basis of Peace and Development” being held in Ashgabat. The International Forum is being held on October 10-11 to mark the 300th birth anniversary of Magtymguly Faragi, a great Turkmen thinker, poet and philosopher. On the sidelines of the Forum, the president is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with the Turkmen leadership.

