President meets Putin, Turkmen leaders in Ashgabat

and Russian President Vladimir Putin held an informal meeting on Friday during the International Forum on "Interrelation of Times and Civilizations - Basis of Peace and Development" in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan. Both leaders emphasized the need to strengthen bilateral relations and exchanged pleasantries.

Earlier, President Zardari met with Turkmenistan's President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and National Leader Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. Discussions focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade and connectivity. Zardari extended invitations for both Turkmen leaders to visit Pakistan.

President Zardari also addressed the forum, underscoring the importance of regional connectivity and cultural and economic collaboration. He highlighted the deep-rooted bond between Pakistan and Turkmenistan, based on mutual respect and a shared vision for a peaceful future. The forum, commemorating the 300th birth anniversary of Turkmen thinker Magtymguly Faragi, was attended by several regional leaders.