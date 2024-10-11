President stresses need to focus on promoting connectivity among regional countries

President Asif Ali Zardari has stressed need to focus on promoting connectivity among regional countries and help strengthen cultures and economic cooperation.

He was addressing International Forum on "Interrelation of Times and Civilizations-Basis of Peace and Development" at Ashgabat in Turkmenistan today (Friday).

International Forum is being held to mark 300th birth anniversary of Magtymguly Faragi, a great Turkmen thinker, poet and philosopher.

The President said Pakistan and Turkmenistan share a deep rooted bond of brotherhood which is built on a mutual respect, commonality of faith and a shared vision of a better peaceful future.

The President extended his heartfelt appreciation to the government and brotherly people of Turkmenistan for organizing prestigious event aimed at promoting understanding, peace and dialogue among cultures.

The President expressed his delight to share that our national poet, Allama Muhammad Iqbal and towering figure of Turkmen literature, Makhdum Gulli Fraghi share several commonalities in their poetry and thoughts on Sufism and nationalism.

He commend the President of Turkmenistan, Sardar Berdi Muhammedov, for organizing this event to promote the works of Makhdum Gulli Fraghi as well as providing an opportunity to interact with the leadership of regional countries that would help strengthen our bonds of friendship.

The President also congratulated the Turkmen nation on the announcement of 2024 as the "Year of the great poet and thinker of the Turkic world- Makhdum Gulli".

The President was confident that the discussions and deliberations at this conference will not only honour the memory of Makhdum Gulli, but will also pave the way for new avenues of cultural collaboration between Pakistan and Turkmenistan.