PSMA (Centre) elects new chairman

LAHORE - A meeting of Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (Center) was held Thursday which was presided over by Asim Ghani Usman, senior vice chairman. In a statement, a PSMA spokesman stated that in the meeting, the opinion of the Executive Committee members was taken for the vacant seat of chairman Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (Centre) through voting. Out of total nine Executive Committee members, six voted in favour of Faisal Ahmed Mukhtar. According to majority of votes, Faisal Ahmed Mukhtar was elected as the chairman of Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (Centre) for the period of 2024-26. Later, a meeting of the general body of the association lauded the decision of the Executive Committee and congratulated the new chairman Faisal Ahmed Mukhtar.