Friday, October 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PSMA (Centre) elects new chairman

NEWS WIRE
October 11, 2024
Newspaper, Business

LAHORE  -  A meeting of Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (Center) was held Thursday which was presided over by Asim Ghani Usman, senior vice chairman. In a statement, a PSMA spokesman stated that in the meeting, the opinion of the Executive Committee members was taken for the vacant seat of chairman Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (Centre) through voting. Out of total nine Executive Committee members, six voted in favour of Faisal Ahmed Mukhtar. According to majority of votes, Faisal Ahmed Mukhtar was elected as the chairman of Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (Centre) for the period of 2024-26. Later, a meeting of the general body of the association lauded the decision of the Executive Committee and congratulated the new chairman Faisal Ahmed Mukhtar.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1728539159.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024