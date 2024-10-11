PTI demands family visits for Imran Khan

Secretary General of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Barrister Salman Akram Raja, on Friday urged that PTI founder Imran Khan and former first lady Bushra Bibi be allowed to meet their family, emphasizing that it is a basic human right for inmates to see their loved ones.

Speaking outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Raja stated that he would appeal to the court to permit Khan to meet with his sister and doctor, expressing hope that the government would adopt a more humane stance this time.

“In these distressing times, we must consult Imran Khan on political matters,” Raja said, accusing the government of undermining the political process. He condemned the current administration as a "fascist regime" and urged that decisions be made based on human rights principles.

Raja also noted that Khan had been granted only two family visits during the Toshakhana case hearings, despite appearing in court regularly.