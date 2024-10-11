PTI files application to adjourn hearing of its review petition against SC judgment

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Thursday filed an application to adjourn hearing of its review petition against the Supreme Court judgment on PTI intra-party elections. A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Musarat Hilali, is set to hear the PTI petition today (Friday). According to the application, submitted through Advocate-on-Record, Hamid Khan, who represented the PTI, is not available on Friday as he is busy in Lahore due to family engagement. The application said that defence counsels have been communicated about the non-availability of Hamid Khan. The bench on January 13 had set aside the Peshawar High Court’s 10th January, 2024 judgment and upheld the Election Commission of Pakistan order dated 22nd December 2023 that there were many irregularities in PTI intra-party elections. The SC judgment said; “If intra-party elections are not held in a political party it severs its relationship with its members, and renders a party a mere name without meaning or substance.” It noted that the ECP not once but repeatedly had called for the holding of intra-party elections in the PTI and had clearly spelt out the consequences if elections were not held.

Barrister Ali Zafar, who in the main case appeared on behalf of the PTI, defended the PHC judgment, which had restored the ‘cricket bat’ for PTI. He argued that if the PTI had not held intra-party elections then the ECP could have taken action against it, but on minor irregularities it cannot deny ‘bat’ to the party. The ECP can’t go into nitty gritty. He also contended that taking away ‘bat’ hundreds and thousands people would be disenfranchised, and would deprive millions of PTI votes to cast their votes in the upcoming elections. He said that intra-party election (IPE) is the civil dispute therefore in the summary proceeding the ECP could not hold that PTI is not entitled for the bat symbol.