Friday, October 11, 2024
Punjab govt imposes section 144 in 8 districts

Punjab govt imposes section 144 in 8 districts
Our Staff Reporter
October 11, 2024
LAHORE  -  Following the call for protests by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in several districts of Punjab, the provincial government on Thursday hastily imposed section 144 in eight of Punjab districts. A notification issued by the Punjab Home Department states that section 144 will remain enforced from october 10 to october 12 in Multan, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Vehari, Pakpattan, Okara, and Wazirabad, banning all political gatherings, sit-ins, rallies, demonstrations, protests, and similar activities in these districts.

The decision to impose Section 144 was made at the request of district administrations of these eight districts, citing security concerns that any public gathering could become a soft target for terrorists. However, this move was mainly made as an attempt to prevent PTI from holding its planned rallies scheduled in these districts. The government has asserted that the ban aims to maintain law and order, and protect lives and property.

Our Staff Reporter

