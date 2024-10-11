QAU holds 1st position as country’s premier institution

ISLAMABAD - Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) has held first position as country’s premier institution, securing a place among the top 400 universities globally in the 2025 Times World University Ranking. Consistently illuminating the realm of academia with its unparalleled success, QAU not only attained the impressive top 400 position in Times world university ranking but also clinched the 315th spot in the global QS world university rankings, solidifying its standing as Pakistan’s number one university.

Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, the Vice Chancellor of Quaid-i-Azam University, extends his heartfelt congratulations on this momentous achievement, attributing it to the unwavering dedication and excellence of the faculty, students, staff, alumni and ranking committee. Despite encountering financial hurdles and deficits, QAU continues its upward trajectory in rankings year after year. It is crucial that Govt and HEC should allocate specialized resources and funds to nurture the growth of our nation’s foremost institutions. Remarkably, Quaid-i-Azam University emerges as a lighthouse of academic brilliance, uniquely excelling across esteemed ranking agencies such as Times World Ranking, QS Ranking, and US News and World Ranking.

The Vice Chancellor QAU Dr Niaz Akhtar has sent heartiest congratulations to the entire QAU community for their exceptional performance and accomplishments. Meanwhile, National Coordinator Inter University Consortium and Executive Director Association of Private Sector Universities who is also alumns of QAU, congratulated the whole Quaidian family. He said with the provision of required financial support, QAU can win more laurels for Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC), Allama Iqbal Open University in collaboration with Islamabad Fire Brigade, Rescue 1122, and the welfare organization Sheher Saaz, organized a seminar on International Disaster Day. The event emphasized disaster awareness, showcasing fire extinguishing, injury transport by the Fire Brigade, and a live CPR demonstration by Rescue 1122. During the ceremony, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Sheher Saaz and AIOU to launch an awareness campaign about disaster prevention.

The university’s Registrar, Raja Umar Younas, and Sheher Saaz’s Executive Director, Almas Shakoor, signed the agreement. Speaking at the event, Professor Dr. Syed Amir Shah, Director Administration emphasized that humans, as Allah’s vicegerents, achieve true greatness by helping others and find deep satisfaction in serving during difficult times.

Almas Shakoor, Executive Director of Sheher Saaz, emphasized their disaster awareness campaigns in educational institutions, highlighting the importance of preparedness to reduce loss. Sheher Saaz also donated first-aid kits to the university’s medical center. Participant Bibi Yasmeen shared a story of rescuing a bird, later linking the act to divine protection when she narrowly averted a kitchen fire.

Dr. Saima Nasir, at the conclusion of the seminar, thanked the participants and extended gratitude to Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood for his support in organizing the event. She emphasized that ORIC, under the Vice-Chancellor’s vision, continues to hold awareness seminars and training workshops for students, with this event being a part of that ongoing effort.