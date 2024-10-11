Ramharack’s 4-wicket haul restricts Bangladesh to 103/8 in Women’s WC clash

SHARJAH - Karishma Ramharack delivered a game-changing performance with a brilliant four-wicket haul, leading the West Indies to restrict Bangladesh to a modest 103/8 in the 13th match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews’ decision to bowl first paid off as her bowlers, led by Ramharack, took control early on and kept Bangladesh on the back foot throughout their innings. Bangladesh struggled to gain momentum after a shaky start, losing both openers, Shathi Rani and Dilara Akter, within the powerplay for just 33 runs.

Captain Nigar Sultana and Shobhana Mostary attempted to stabilize the innings, putting together a 40-run partnership for the third wicket. However, Mostary’s departure in the 13th over, after scoring a 22-ball 16, triggered a collapse.

Bangladesh faltered further, losing two more quick wickets and slumping to 75/5 by the 15th over. Despite Sultana’s efforts, who top-scored with 39 off 44 balls, including four boundaries, Bangladesh struggled to build a competitive total. Sultana added 21 runs with Ritu Moni (10) before both were dismissed in quick succession, ending Bangladesh’s hopes of a strong finish.

Ramharack was the star of the day, returning figures of 4/17, while Afy Fletcher provided solid support with two wickets.This was a must-win match for both teams, with West Indies and Bangladesh sitting third and fourth respectively in Group B of the tournament standings. Bangladesh had begun their campaign with a win over Scotland but faltered against England, losing by 21 runs. West Indies, after a heavy defeat against South Africa, bounced back with a dominant six-wicket victory over Scotland.Bangladesh will next face group leaders South Africa, while West Indies look to build momentum in their upcoming matches.