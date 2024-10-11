Saudi investment minister praises Pakistan’s progress towards economic revival

Saudi Investment Minister Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, addressing an event on Friday, lauded Pakistan's journey towards sustainable development and economic revival.

He emphasized strengthening partnerships with Pakistan’s private sector and commended the country's leadership for its efforts in steering towards economic stability.

Al-Falih highlighted that over 2,000 Pakistani companies are operating in Saudi Arabia, reflecting the deep historical ties between the two nations.

He also expressed gratitude for Pakistan's hospitality during his visit.

Privatization Minister Abdul Aleem Khan thanked Saudi Arabia for its unwavering support, noting that the kingdom has always stood by Pakistan.