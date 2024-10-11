SC adjourns PTI intra-party election case until Oct 21

The Supreme Court (SC) has adjourned the hearing of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) intra-party election review case until October 21.

A three-member special bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Mussarat Hilali, presided over the hearing.

No PTI lawyer, including the advocate on record, appeared during today’s proceedings. PTI counsel Hamid Khan filed an application seeking exemption from appearing and requested an adjournment, citing family commitments, though no specific details were provided.

The court noted that adjournment requests should only be granted for health or death-related reasons, and labeled the PTI's request as a "lame excuse" to delay proceedings. CJP Isa added that the adjournment was allowed not due to the request but to ensure justice. He also mentioned that under the Practice and Procedure Act, Clause 6, another lawyer could have represented PTI in Khan’s absence. Justice Hilali, however, opposed the delay, expressing concern over PTI’s conduct in the Supreme Court.

Previously, the court had issued notices to the respondents in the case. PTI lawyer Hamid Khan had submitted the adjournment request a day prior, citing unavailability.

On January 13, 2024, the three-member bench unanimously annulled the Peshawar High Court (PHC) decision. The Supreme Court accepted the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) petition and declared that PTI’s application in the PHC was inadmissible. The SC ruling also barred PTI from using the ‘bat’ as its electoral symbol due to issues surrounding its intra-party elections.

The Supreme Court’s judgment overruled a PHC decision that had restored PTI's right to the ‘bat’ symbol. The PHC had previously ruled in favor of PTI, declaring the ECP’s revocation of the symbol as unconstitutional and ordered the return of the ‘bat’ symbol to the party.

In that ruling, the PHC, through a division bench consisting of Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Syed Arshad Ali, had directed the ECP to reinstate the ‘bat’ symbol and upload the certificate of PTI's internal elections on its website. The decision came in response to petitions filed by PTI leader Barrister Gohar Ali and other party leaders, who challenged the ECP’s rejection of PTI’s intra-party polls.