Friday, October 11, 2024
SC suspends order for re-counting in PB-45

October 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday suspended a decision regarding re-polling in 15 polling stations of the PB-45 Balochistan.  The court reinstated the victory of PPP’s candidate Ali Madad Jatak and served notices to respondents for comments.  A three-member bench headed by Justice Amin ud Din Khan heard the appeal against the decision of election tribunal for re-counting in aforesaid constituency. The appeal was filed by PPP’s candidate Ali Madad Jatak. During hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer contended that the election tribunal has ordered for re-polling on contradiction in forms 45 of candidates. The 15 candidates claimed for changing in form 45 but only four presented this before tribunal.  After hearing arguments, the court served notices to respondents and adjourned the case till October 21. The election tribunal of Balochistan had ordered for re-polling on the petition of Jamiat Ulema e Islam (JUI)’s candidate Usman Barkani.

