SCCI chief seeks stable energy supply, removal of export hurdles

Peshawar - Fazal Moqeem Khan, president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), addressed two critical issues impacting economic activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during recent meetings. He emphasized the urgent need for removing obstacles to exports and ensuring a stable energy supply for businesses in the province.

In a meeting with a three-member Chinese delegation, Fazal Moqeem highlighted the necessity of creating a conducive environment for local and foreign investors to boost the economy. He pointed out that exports and trade from KP have been adversely affected by the provincial government’s imposition of a two percent cess and the lack of business-friendly policies. He called for pragmatic steps to foster an investment-friendly climate and assured the delegation that he would address their concerns regarding security arrangements and customs issues with relevant authorities.

The also mentioned ongoing discussions with the provincial government to potentially reduce the cess to 0.5 percent. Exporters from the gemstone and carpet sectors, including Jameel Khan and Atif Khawaja, accompanied the delegation, emphasizing the need for improved security in collaboration with local authorities. Fazal Moqeem urged the complete abolishment of the cess on exports to stimulate growth in this sector.

In a separate meeting with Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Sarmad Saleem Ikram, Fazal Moqeem stressed the critical need for uninterrupted electricity and gas supply to business hubs and industries. He noted that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa produces sufficient natural gas but that insufficient gas pressure is leading to significant challenges for businesses, particularly CNG stations. He also raised concerns about the increasing number of illegal ‘Dabba stations’ in the city and called for effective action from local administration.

The Deputy Commissioner congratulated the newly elected SCCI cabinet and assured them that the government is taking steps to address the challenges faced by the business community.

He proposed a joint skill development program between the chamber and local administration, which was met with agreement from Fazal Moqeem, who promised full cooperation.

Both meetings underscored the SCCI’s commitment to advocating for the interests of the business community and addressing critical issues affecting trade and investment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.