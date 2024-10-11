Shan Masood aims for tactical changes after first Test defeat

Pakistan’s Test captain, , expressed determination to bounce back in the series, promising to address the mistakes made in the first Test defeat to England in Multan.

During the post-match press conference, Masood acknowledged England’s superiority, admitting that the visitors provided a valuable lesson in adapting to difficult conditions. "England played exceptionally well and deserved the win," he said. "They demonstrated how to find a path to victory in challenging circumstances, and we’ve learned a lot from this."

The skipper highlighted the team’s miscalculation about the Multan pitch, which they believed would deteriorate faster. "We overestimated how quickly the pitch would break down. We wanted to extend our first innings but failed to capitalize on the conditions," he explained.

He emphasized that both teams were evenly matched, but the evolving nature of the pitch altered the balance of the game by the fourth and fifth days. "By Day 4 or 5, the pitch was very different from Day 1, and we didn’t adapt well enough. England played a smart, well-executed game."

While disappointed with the loss, Masood remained optimistic, calling for the team to improve its adaptability and teamwork in the upcoming matches. "We had set ourselves up well but let the game slip away. Moving forward, we need to adjust better to changing conditions over five days and work together to find solutions."

The captain also addressed the absence of key spinner Abrar Ahmed, revealing that the bowler was battling illness. "Abrar was seriously unwell with fever and body aches and was hospitalized during the match. We hope for his quick recovery," he said.

When questioned about the underperformance of Pakistan’s top batsmen, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, Masood defended his players. "Babar and Rizwan are our best batsmen. Unfortunately, their form didn’t click in this match, but it was just bad luck."

Looking ahead, Masood assured that Pakistan would field their best team in the second Test, considering the conditions. "We will assess the pitch and select accordingly. We’ve learned a lot from this defeat and are determined to bounce back stronger," he concluded.