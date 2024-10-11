Signal problems

A region located 90 km from District Kech is suffering from severe network issues. As we know, network connectivity is essential in our daily lives. In Dasht, the largest area of District Kech, which connects Pakistan to the Iranian border, there was no network access from 27th July to 20th August, and even now, the connection remains poor. Residents are desperate for a reliable network, as many have family members living in different areas, and they are unable to contact them due to the lack of connectivity. The administration of District Kech must urgently address this issue to restore network accessibility for the people.

NASEEB PEERAL,

Turbat.