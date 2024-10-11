Friday, October 11, 2024
Sindh Governor commends Sindh police for ensuring foolproof security of Dr Zakir Naik

Our Staff Reporter
October 11, 2024
KARACHI  -  Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori met with Inspector General Sindh Police, Ghulam Nabi Memon at the Governor House and praised IG Sindh, the Additional IG, and other officers and personnel for their efforts in ensuring foolproof security for Dr. Zakir Naik, a distinguished scholar and a state guest. The meeting was also attended by renowned scholar Dr. Zakir Naik, Mufti Abdul Rahim, and Additional IG Javed Alam Odho. During the meeting, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori acknowledged the hard work of the Sindh Police, who worked tirelessly to provide robust security arrangements. Dr Zakir Naik also expressed his gratitude to the Sindh Police for their exceptional security efforts.

Our Staff Reporter

