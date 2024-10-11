Sindh human rights commission presents report on Dr. Shahnawaz's murder case

The Sindh Human Rights Commission has submitted a detailed report to the government regarding the murder of Dr. Shahnawaz, who was killed after being accused of blasphemy. The report highlights significant inconsistencies in the actions of law enforcement officials and calls for further investigation.

According to the report, senior police officials, including the SSPs and DIGs of Mirpur Khas and Umerkot, initially denied arresting Dr. Shahnawaz. However, three officers later admitted to arresting him in Karachi. The report also criticized the authorities for not seeking technical assistance from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) after the case was filed.

The report further noted that the postpartum examination of Dr. Shahnawaz was delayed for two days as the medical officer in charge had gone on leave. This delay in presenting crucial medical evidence raised concerns over the handling of the case.

The Human Rights Commission recommended forming a joint investigation team (JIT) to identify those truly responsible for the tragic incident.

Dr. Shahnawaz, a resident of Umerkot, was reportedly killed in an alleged police encounter, according to Sindhri Police. However, his body was later seized by a mob and set on fire amid blasphemy allegations, as it was being transported for burial.

In response to the incident, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took swift action, dismissing the DIG and SSP of Mirpur Khas.