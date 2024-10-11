SPL hosts breast cancer awareness session

KARACHI - Security Papers Limited (SPL), in collaboration with Indus Hospital and Health Network, hosted a breast cancer awareness session here on Thursday. The event aimed to educate and empower female employees about the importance of breast health and early detection. The session, led by Dr. Nazia Lodhi Breast & General Surgeon from Indus Hospital & Health Network, provided valuable insights on breast cancer prevention, detection and treatment. Participants were guided on the importance of self-examination and early detection, recognizing signs and symptoms and understanding risk factors and prevention strategies. The doctor also discussed the latest screening and diagnostic techniques, and navigated medical resources and support services available to those affected.