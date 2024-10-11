The Importance of Time

Every person has 24 hours in a day, and it’s up to each individual to decide how to utilise this precious resource. Time itself is neutral; its value depends on how we choose to spend it.

Some people use their time wisely, prioritising productivity, learning, and personal growth. Others waste it on unproductive activities, leading to regret and stagnation.

Time keeps moving, regardless of our choices. It waits for no one. Those who manage their time effectively reap its rewards, while those who don’t often face discomfort and dissatisfaction.

How we spend our time shapes our lives. Effective time management leads to productivity, personal growth, and a sense of fulfilment.

Ultimately, each person must decide how to allocate their time because the management of time is, in essence, the management of life.

MOHSIN RAFIQ,

Dandar.