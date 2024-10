SIALKOT - District police in a crackdown against drug peddlers and criminal elements, claimed to have arrested five persons with narcotics. According to a police spokesperson, SHO Badiana police station alongwith police team during crackdown in the different areas detained Ehtisham, Bilal Munir and Arshad Mehmood with 3.610-kg hashish. The police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases in this regard.