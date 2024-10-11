Friday, October 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Three shot dead on way to court in Faisalabad

Our Staff Reporter
October 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD   -  Three people were killed over enmity near Tandlianwala on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122, Haq Nawaz son of Sakhawat, Maqsood son of Alam Sher and Waqar son of Muhammad Azam (rickshaw driver) were on their way to the court to appear in a case when armed rivals opened fire on them. As a result, they all died on the spot. Rescue team moved the bodies to Tandlianwala city police.

Public service first priority of traffic police: CTO

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Farhan Aslam has said that no compromise will be made on public service as it is the first priority of the traffic police force. He said that a zero tolerance policy is being implemented against corruption in the department.

Presiding over a meeting here on Thursday, he instructed the traffic staff including circle and sector incharges to ensure their presence in crossings during peak hours to ensure smooth flow of traffic on roads.

Dera police arrest 21 criminals in operations

He said that every traffic sector should be exemplary as negligence, carelessness and corruption would not be tolerated. The CTO directed for removing encroachments and other setups from roadsides.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1728539159.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024