Three shot dead on way to court in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - Three people were killed over enmity near Tandlianwala on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122, Haq Nawaz son of Sakhawat, Maqsood son of Alam Sher and Waqar son of Muhammad Azam (rickshaw driver) were on their way to the court to appear in a case when armed rivals opened fire on them. As a result, they all died on the spot. Rescue team moved the bodies to Tandlianwala city police.

Public service first priority of traffic police: CTO

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Farhan Aslam has said that no compromise will be made on public service as it is the first priority of the traffic police force. He said that a zero tolerance policy is being implemented against corruption in the department.

Presiding over a meeting here on Thursday, he instructed the traffic staff including circle and sector incharges to ensure their presence in crossings during peak hours to ensure smooth flow of traffic on roads.

He said that every traffic sector should be exemplary as negligence, carelessness and corruption would not be tolerated. The CTO directed for removing encroachments and other setups from roadsides.