Two cops martyred in Tank ambush

Tank - At least two police personnel were martyred, and three others were injured when unknown gunmen ambushed a police mobile vehicle near an under-construction checkpoint in Pathan Kot on Thursday, according to district police.

The deceased were identified as Incharge Faridullah and Constable Ayaz Khan, who embraced martyrdom on the spot. Constables Ismatullah, Alamgir, and Driver Farooq sustained injuries and were transported to the district hospital for treatment. The police mobile was conducting a routine patrol when militants opened fire. A heavy police contingent arrived shortly after the incident and launched a search operation in the area.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur expressed profound sorrow over the attack, condemning the assault on police personnel. In a condolence message, he extended his sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for the departed souls to attain a high place in Heaven. He also wished for the swift recovery of the injured officers and assured that financial assistance would be provided to the families of the martyred policemen under the Shuhada Package.

Funeral prayers for the martyred policemen were held at the Police Lines Tank, attended by a large gathering, including civil society members and senior officials from the Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps (FC), and police. The ceremony, conducted with full official honors, saw law enforcement officers placing floral wreaths on the coffins of the martyred personnel, and a contingent presenting a salute. Following the prayers, attendees prayed for the peace and prosperity of the country.

Sector Commander South Sohail Bajwa and District Police Officer Aslam Nawaz Khan, along with other officers, met with the families of the martyred officers to express their deep grief, sympathy, and solidarity, assuring them of full cooperation. The coffins were later dispatched to their homes for burial.