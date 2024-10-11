UoS organises walk to mark World Mental Health Day

SARGODHA - The Department of Psychology at the University of Sargodha staged an awareness walk to mark the World Mental Health Day here on Thursday.

The aim of walk is to educate people about mental health challenges at the workplace and promote positive thinking.

The walk was led by Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mian Ghulam Yasin, alongwith Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences Prof Dr Masood Sarwar Awan, Prof Dr Najma Iqbal, chairperson of the Department of Psychology, Director Implementation Dr Rihana Ilyas.

Addressing the gathering, Prof Dr Mian Ghulam Yasin highlighted the significance of mental health, emphasising that it was a sensitive and important issue that should not be overlooked.

He stressed the need for promoting awareness about mental health in educational institutions and at societal level so that students and other members of society could take better care of their mental well-being.

Prof Dr Mian Ghulam Yasin also inaugurated the Psychology Boot camp which offered services, including career counseling, handwriting assessment, personality tests, and aptitude tests. These services aimed to provide valuable insights into participants’ strengths, weaknesses, and areas for improvement.

Certified students conducted the tests under the supervision of experienced teachers.

UoS holds seminar on media

The Department of Communication and Media Studies in collaboration with the Alumni Office University of Sargodha (UoS) organised a seminar on “The Role of Mass Media in Social Awareness” at the College of Pharmacy Hall.

The event was attended by prominent media figures, faculty, students, and alumni.

Senior Sports Anchor and Journalist PTV Syed Arslan Abbas Sherazi while addressing the seminar, emphasised the importance of practical learning and mastering new and innovative media industry techniques.

Director Coordination Comprehensive Education Group and President Alumni Executive Forum Department of Communication and Media Studies, UoS Irfan Akbar Chaudhary discussed the importance of aligning students with modern learning techniques to meet the demands of today’s rapidly evolving world.

Manager Alumni Office Nasir Haroon reaffirmed the office’s commitment to regularly engaging with alumni and fostering strong connections between them and the university.

Dr Mudassar Hussain Shah, Chairman of the Department of Communication and Media Studies, lauded the leadership of Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Qaiser Abbas for his unwavering support in providing essential practical resources for media studies students.

The seminar attended by Manager of the Career Development Centre Masooma Zahra, Associate Professors Urdu Department Dr Sajid and Dr Shahid Nawaz.

A large number of faculty members and students were also present.