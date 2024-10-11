Veteran politician Elahi Bux Soomro laid to rest

KARACHI - Veteran politician and former Speaker National Assembly Elahi Bux Soomro was laid to rest after funeral prayer offered here on Thursday. The funeral prayer was attended by the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, former President Dr Arif Alvi, provincial Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and other prominent personalities. Earlier, senior politician Elahi Bux Soomro breathed his last on Wednesday night after protracted illness at the age of 98 years. Soomro, belonged to influential political family of Shikarpur and Jacobabad districts. He also served as Speaker National as well as federal minister in different cabinets. He had been elected as member of National as well as provincial assemblies. Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister and Governor expressed grief and sorrow over sad demise of senior politician Elahi Bux Soomro.