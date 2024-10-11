Friday, October 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Veteran politician Elahi Bux Soomro laid to rest

Veteran politician Elahi Bux Soomro laid to rest
Our Staff Reporter
October 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Veteran politician and former Speaker National Assembly Elahi Bux Soomro was laid to rest after funeral prayer offered here on Thursday. The funeral prayer was attended by the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, former President Dr Arif Alvi, provincial Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and other prominent personalities. Earlier, senior politician Elahi Bux Soomro breathed his last on Wednesday night after protracted illness at the age of 98 years. Soomro, belonged to influential political family of Shikarpur and Jacobabad districts. He also served as Speaker National  as well as federal minister in different cabinets. He had been elected as member of National as well as provincial assemblies. Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister and Governor expressed grief and sorrow over sad demise of senior politician Elahi Bux Soomro.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1728539159.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024