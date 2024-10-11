Friday, October 11, 2024
Woman killed in trolley-motorcycle collision

Staff Reporter
October 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

NOWSHERA VIRKAN  -  A 50-year-old woman was killed while her husband was seriously injured in a collision between a motorcycle and a trolley in Kadial Kalan village near Nowshera Virkan on Thursday. According to the police, Zahida Bibi was riding with her husband, Tariq when their motorcycle collided with the trolley. Zahida Bibi died at the scene while her husband sustained serious injuries. Rescue 1122 responded, providing first aid to Tariq and transporting him and Bibi’s body to THQ Hospital Nowshera Virkan. The trolley driver fled the scene.

Staff Reporter

