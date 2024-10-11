Youth festival float visits King Edward Medical College

LAHORE - The Float of Lahore Youth Festival, on the third day of its Logo Tour, visited King Edward Medical College, Fatima Jinnah Medical College, Queen Mary College and University of Engineering and Technology and briefed the students about the activities of the festival. The students showed great interest and took selfies with the logo and the float. The students termed the Lahore Youth Festival an important addition to the calendar of Lahore. They were of the view that this festival will play an important role in providing healthy and positive activities to the students. They said that medical and engineering students have limited recreational and extracurricular activities, in such a situation organizing events like Lahore Youth Festival is very important for mental and physical health. It is worth mentioning that Lahore Youth Festival, to be held from November 7 to November 9, will consist of various cultural and sports activities, including talent show, stand-up comedy, an art & technology exhibition, in addition to marathon races, cycling, gymnastics and other competitions. The students of the educational institutions expressed their determination to fully participate in the Lahore Youth Festival, while the teachers of the university emphasized on organizing more such events like the Lahore Youth Festival and termed such activities as good omen.