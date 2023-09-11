Monday, September 11, 2023
20 injured in Zhob bus-truck collision

Agencies
September 11, 2023
ZHOB  -  At least 20 people including women and children were injured in collision between passenger bus and a truck at D.I Khan National Highway on Sun­day. According to details, a Zhob bound passenger bus coming from Peshawar got out of control of driver due to failure of brakes and rammed into a onion laden truck near Sarah Khawara area of Zhob. As a result of accident, 20 people including four women and eight children were injured. The injured were shifted to hospital where condition of some wounded people was stated to be critical.

