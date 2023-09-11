311 tons hoarded sugar bags recovered, godowns sealed

Peshawar - Acting on the government’s directives, the district administration Dera Ismail Khan has recovered 311 tons of sugar bags from godowns on Daraband Road and sealed it till further orders.

The spokesman of district administration D I Khan told APP on Sunday that on a tip off about the hoarding of a large number of sugar bags, the district administration along with local police and Food Department led by Assistant Commissioner, Farhan Ahmad conducted raids on the marked godowns on Daraband Road from where 5,000 bags sugar were recovered.

Similarly, in another raid, 650 bags of hoarded sugar were seized from Maryali superstore.

Deputy Commissioner D I Khan, Mansoor Arshad said that anti- hoarding operation had been expedited in the district and strict action was being taken against hoarders and power thieves. He said that crackdown against the power and sugar mafia would continue till the prices of these commodities were brought to normalcy.

The DC has warned that artificial price hike would not be allowed and strict action would be taken against hoarders under the law.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Commissioner has directed all the traders and shopkeepers to display price lists at prominent places. He also directed the Additional Assistant Commissioner, tehsildars and naib tehsildars to keep vigilance on transportation of sugar goods and ensure its sale as per official prices in their respective areas.