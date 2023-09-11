90 govt officials, 20 politicians involved in Iranian oil smuggling: Report

ISLAMABAD - A report regarding smuggling of Iranian oil and hawala hundi business was submitted to PM House by a government agency on Sunday.
“In Pakistan total 722 currency dealers have been involved in hawala hundi business and Punjab has maximum 205 hawala hundi dealers,” according to report. “In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 183 and Sindh 176 hawala dealers are operating in this business,” the report disclosed. “Moreover, 104 dealers working in Balochistan and 37 dealers are involved in hawala hundi business in Azad Kashmir”.
Apart of it, 17 hawala dealers are operating in federal capital Islamabad and Iranian oil is being smuggling, the government agency report shows also giving details of officers, politicians and dealers involved in the Iranian oil smuggling.
According to the report, around 2.810 billion litres oil is being smuggled from Iran to Pakistan in a year. This oil smuggling inflicts 60 billion rupees revenue losses per annum to the national exchequer. “Terrorists using the revenues generated from the smuggling of oil from Iran,” the report stated.
The report further stated that 76 dealers in areas adjacent to border have been involved in oil smuggling. Moreover, 995 petrol pumps are selling Iranian oil across the country, the report disclosed. “Ninety government officials and 29 politicians are involved in oil smuggling,” according to report.
“The oil is smuggled into Pakistan in Iranian vehicles called ‘Zamyad’” the report added.