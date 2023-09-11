Monday, September 11, 2023
90 govt officials, 20 politicians involved in Iranian oil smuggling: Report

90 govt officials, 20 politicians involved in Iranian oil smuggling: Report
Agencies
September 11, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  A report regarding smuggling of Ira­nian oil and hawala hundi business was submitted to PM House by a gov­ernment agency on Sunday.

“In Pakistan total 722 currency dealers have been involved in hawala hundi business and Punjab has max­imum 205 hawala hundi dealers,” ac­cording to report. “In Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, 183 and Sindh 176 hawala dealers are operating in this busi­ness,” the report disclosed. “More­over, 104 dealers working in Balochistan and 37 dealers are involved in hawala hundi busi­ness in Azad Kashmir”.

Apart of it, 17 hawala dealers are operating in federal capi­tal Islamabad and Iranian oil is being smuggling, the govern­ment agency report shows also giving details of officers, poli­ticians and dealers involved in the Iranian oil smuggling.

According to the report, around 2.810 billion litres oil is being smuggled from Iran to Pakistan in a year. This oil smuggling inflicts 60 billion ru­pees revenue losses per annum to the national exchequer. “Ter­rorists using the revenues gen­erated from the smuggling of oil from Iran,” the report stated.

Committee formed to combat electricity theft

The report further stated that 76 dealers in areas adjacent to border have been involved in oil smuggling. Moreover, 995 petrol pumps are selling Ira­nian oil across the country, the report disclosed. “Ninety gov­ernment officials and 29 politi­cians are involved in oil smug­gling,” according to report.

“The oil is smuggled into Pa­kistan in Iranian vehicles called ‘Zamyad’” the report added.

Agencies

