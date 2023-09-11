9234 candidates to compete for 504 MBBS, BDS seats in Balochistan

QUETTA - In Balochistan, as many as 9234 can­didates including 3983 females and 5249 males have appeared for the MDCAT test held at the examination center of BUITEMS to compete for 504 MBBS, BDS seats. The MDCAT has been conducted by Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences Quetta for admission to four medical colleges in the province. Talking to the media persons along with the Principal Jhal­awan Medical College Khuzdar Dr Sa­mad Gichki, Focal Person MDCAT Prof. Dr Khan Muhammad Babar and other officials, the Vice Chancellor (VC) of Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences Professor Dr Shabir Ahmed Lahri said, “The university has been taken all-out efforts to conduct its MDCAT in a transparent manner and trained staff has already been deployed at its examination center.” He said, “MDCAT entry tests are be­ing conducted on the same day across the country and the test has been held for admission in 4 medical colleges of Balochistan province.”

He said, “There are 300 MBBS seats in Bolan Medical College, 50 seats in Makran Medical College, 50 seats in Jhalawan Medical College, and 50 seats in Loralai Medical College while 54 seats are reserved for BDS.”

VC Professor Dr Shabir Ahmed Lehri said, “The entry test answer key will be uploaded on the website on the same day while the result will be released in a week.” A large number of police personnel were deployed at the centers to prevent any disruption of the examination. Ambulances, medical teams, and fire brigades were also made avail­able at the centers to counter any untoward situation.