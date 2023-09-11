Ahmed Baig secures title in 50th Pakistan Open Golf Championship

LAHORE - The 50th Pakistan Open Golf Championship, officially endorsed by the Pakistan Golf Federation, concluded at par-72 Rayhan Hills Golf Course in Bahria, Karachi.

Running from September 7 to 10, the Pakistan Open Golf Championship featured a four-day competition for the main professionals and top-ranked amateurs, while Senior Pro­fessionals and Junior Profes­sionals engaged in a thrilling three-round competition.

Ahmed Baig, hailing from Lahore, shone brightly, over­coming formidable adver­saries to claim the national title. Notable mentions also go to seasoned professionals such as M Shabbir (Islam­abad), Matloob Ahmed (Gar­rison), M Ashfaq (Airmen Golf Club), Hamza Amin (Is­lamabad), and Minhaj Maq­sood (Rawalpindi).

Ahmed, who led at the start of the final round on Sunday, remained unfazed by the im­pressive performances from competitors like M Shab­bir and Matloob Ahmed. His steady play over the final 18 holes earned him well-de­served acclaim and prestige. Ahmed posted scores of 67, 65, 68, and 73 for a champion­ship aggregate of 273, finish­ing fifteen strokes under par.

In contrast, M. Shabbir re­corded scores of 68, 74, 68, and a final day’s 68, with an aggregate score of 278, ten strokes under par. He fell short of Ahmed by a five-stroke margin, although he managed to reduce the defi­cit by five strokes in a com­mendable effort. Matloob achieved admirable scores of 70, 68, 73, and 69, ending with an overall aggregate of 280, eight strokes under par, securing the third position.

Among the other high achievers were M Ashfaq with an aggregate of 285, three strokes under par, Minhaj Maqsood with 287, one stroke under par, Hamza Amin with 289, and M Alam with 290, two strokes over par. Ashiq Hussain finished at 292, four strokes over par, while M Naeem, Asfar Ali, Ak­ber Mehoze, and M Shahzad were closely grouped with an aggregate score of 293 over four rounds.