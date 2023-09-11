Ahmed Baig secures title in 50th Pakistan Open Golf Championship

LAHORE - The 50th Pakistan Open Golf Championship, officially endorsed by the Pakistan Golf Federation, concluded at par-72 Rayhan Hills Golf Course in Bahria, Karachi.
Running from September 7 to 10, the Pakistan Open Golf Championship featured a four-day competition for the main professionals and top-ranked amateurs, while Senior Professionals and Junior Professionals engaged in a thrilling three-round competition.
Ahmed Baig, hailing from Lahore, shone brightly, overcoming formidable adversaries to claim the national title. Notable mentions also go to seasoned professionals such as M Shabbir (Islamabad), Matloob Ahmed (Garrison), M Ashfaq (Airmen Golf Club), Hamza Amin (Islamabad), and Minhaj Maqsood (Rawalpindi).
Ahmed, who led at the start of the final round on Sunday, remained unfazed by the impressive performances from competitors like M Shabbir and Matloob Ahmed. His steady play over the final 18 holes earned him well-deserved acclaim and prestige. Ahmed posted scores of 67, 65, 68, and 73 for a championship aggregate of 273, finishing fifteen strokes under par.
In contrast, M. Shabbir recorded scores of 68, 74, 68, and a final day’s 68, with an aggregate score of 278, ten strokes under par. He fell short of Ahmed by a five-stroke margin, although he managed to reduce the deficit by five strokes in a commendable effort. Matloob achieved admirable scores of 70, 68, 73, and 69, ending with an overall aggregate of 280, eight strokes under par, securing the third position.
Among the other high achievers were M Ashfaq with an aggregate of 285, three strokes under par, Minhaj Maqsood with 287, one stroke under par, Hamza Amin with 289, and M Alam with 290, two strokes over par. Ashiq Hussain finished at 292, four strokes over par, while M Naeem, Asfar Ali, Akber Mehoze, and M Shahzad were closely grouped with an aggregate score of 293 over four rounds.