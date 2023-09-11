Monday, September 11, 2023
Ashrafi dispels propaganda surrounding MBS's India visit

Ashrafi dispels propaganda surrounding MBS's India visit
2:47 AM | September 11, 2023
Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Sunday addressed the concerns and disinformation surrounding the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to India for the G20 summit. 

In a video statement, Ashrafi, while emphasising the strong relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, said the crown prince’s visit should not be misinterpreted.

Ashrafi dispelled the propaganda surrounding Mohammad bin Salman’s visit, saying the prince was expected to visit Pakistan soon and announce further investment plans in Pakistan, bolstering the bilateral economic ties.

Paying tribute to Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, Ashrafi attributed the foreign investments from Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries to his unwavering efforts. 

Ashrafi also noted that Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Egypt did not participate in the G20 Working Group’s meeting held in India, underscoring the complexities of the situation.

He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong identity and fraternal ties with Saudi Arabia, expressing hope that these relations would continue to thrive and reach new heights each passing day.

He also stressed that the bonds between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia would remain unshaken despite the false notions and disinformation circulating in some quarters.

