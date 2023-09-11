Asia Cup: Pakistan lose early wicket in pursuit of mammoth 357 in rain-hit match

India have set a target of 357 for Pakistan after they resumed batting at 147/2 against Pakistan on reserve day of the Super Four match of Asia Cup at Colombo.

An impressive third wicket partnership of 233 runs between Virat Kohli (122) and KL Raul (111) helped the team build a mammoth total against Pakistan.

The match was resumed earlier in the day with no over lost. Meanwhile, Haris Rauf ruled of the Asia Cup contest due to injury.

Earlier, the ground at Colombo's stadium was covered with thick sheets as downpour began on the reserve day for a crucial Pakistan-India match of Asia Cup.

The conditions are not favourable for cricket in Colombo as the match between Pakistan and India is likely to be affected by rain today.

Since late night, Colombo is receiving drizzling intermittently and is overcast with strong winds.

Intermittent rain is forecast throughout the day today, with more heavy rain expected during the afternoon hours.

In the ongoing match in Colombo, Pakistan won the toss and invited India to bat first.

On Sunday rain washed out play which is about to resume today (Monday) as India were 147/2 at the start of the 25th over against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours match in Colombo.

As many as 75 overs were washed out on Sunday due to the heavy downpour.

Cricket rivalry between the India–Pakistan is one of the most strong sports rivalries globally and cricket lovers forever wait for their clash eagerly.