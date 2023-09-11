Baldia factory fire: SHC upholds death sentences of MQM activists

The Sindh High Court rejected the appeals against the death sentence of the accused Abdul Rahman Bhola and Zubair Charya in the Baldia factory tragedy case.

The Sindh High Court announced a reserved verdict on the appeals against punishing the perpetrators of the Baldia factory tragedy. The court rejected the appeals of Bhola and Charya and upheld the death sentence.

The government's appeal against acquittal of former provincial minister Rauf Siddiqui, Abdul Sattar, Iqbal Adeeb Khanum and Umar Hassan was rejected. The court accepted appeals of the four accused Shahrukh, Fazal, Arshad Mehmood and Ali Muhammad who were sentenced to life imprisonment.

It should be noted that the Sindh High Court had reserved its decision on the appeals of the criminals. The convicts MQM municipal sector in-charge Zubair Charya, Rehman Bhola, Ali Muhammad, Fazal Muhammad, Shahrukh and Arshad Mehmood had filed appeals against the sentence.

Shaukat Hayat and Mohammad Farooq advocates presented arguments on behalf of the three accused. On behalf of accused Rehman Bhola and Zubair Charya, advocate Aamir Mansoob advanced arguments.

Defence counsel took the stand that the facts had been ignored while announcing decision by the anti-terrorism court. It should be noted that the decision of Baldia factory tragedy case was pronounced on September 22, 2020 after eight years.

The anti-terrorism court awarded death sentence to MQM secretor-in-charge Rehman Bhola and Zubair Charya, while MQM leaders Rauf Siddiqui, Adeeb Khanum, Ali Hasan Qadri and Abdul Sattar were acquitted.

The court sentenced the four accused Arshad Mehmood, Fazal, Shahrukh and Ali Ahmed for the crime of facilitation. It should be noted that on September 11, 2012, 259 people died due to fire in Baldia town factory.