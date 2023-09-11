Balochistan CM for curbing adulteration, hoarding in province

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister Ali Mar­dan Khan Domki on Sunday issued direction to secretaries, respective commissioners, deputy commission­er and Food Authority to take strict action against adulteration, hoard­ing and smuggling of items to pre­vent them for facilitating to masses in province. The chief minister ordered concerned officials to take measures to ensure implementation of price control in Balochistan saying that Balochistan government made deci­sion to take strong measures to pre­vent adulteration and hoarding and smuggling of food items.

“All concerned secretaries, commis­sioners, deputy commissioners and Food Authority officials have been ordered to provide relief to the public without delay,” he said.

He also instructed that price con­trol committees should be activated immediately, and strict action should be taken against the wholesalers.

The chief minister directed to the administration of districts that they should take effective action against the smuggling and hoarding of sugar urea and other necessities, saying that the elements responsible for adul­teration in food items should be dealt with iron hands by Food Authority. He gave directives to concerned offi­cial of police to provide adequate se­curity to the Food Authority teams for district level to start operations in the areas in order to prevent adulteration of edible items in province.

“Getting quality food free from adulteration is the right of the people and the responsibility of the admin­istration”, he said and added that the hoarders, high street sellers and ele­ments guilty of adulteration are the scourge of the society. The chief min­ister said that he would go to any ex­tent to cleanse the society from these evils, adding that the relevant depart­ments, institutions and administra­tion should come into action and en­sure the protection of the rights and interests of the people.

He said that the cause of social, economic and moral growth is the pursuit of vested interests and ille­gal profiteering and warned that ex­ploitation of the people would not be tolerated under any circumstances, those responsible could be brought to justice. No negligence will be toler­ated in the protection of public inter­ests, officers and staff should improve their performance, otherwise action will be taken against them, he gave them clear message in this regard.