Bugti says no mercy for smugglers, vows to eliminate terrorism

Interior minister says govt to give prize money for sharing information about smugglers, hoarders n Seized sugar, wheat to be sold at Sasta Bazaars, Utility Stores outlests n Kidnapped footballers to be recovered soon.

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti said yesterday that the caretaker govern­ment has got huge successes during the ongoing drive against smuggling of commodities such as sugar, urea, wheat, oil and dollars.

“We've confiscated thousands of tons of sugar and urea from differ­ent provinces during the country­wide operation started on the di­rective of Prime Miniser Anwaar ul Haq Kakar,” said the interior minis­ter at a press conference along with Information Minister Murtaza Sol­angi at the PID here. Giving details of the campaign results, the minis­ter said that FIA has raided 48 plac­es where illegal exchange of currency (hundi & hawala) were taking place. The Agency also made 59 arrests and 48 FIRs were registered against ille­gal money exchangers. “We'll present them in court of law, disclose their names through media with pictorial evidences,” he explained.

He said that state of Pakistan will take action against any sort of hold­ings whether it's commodities, oil or currency. “We're also setting up ho­tline/toll free numbers for citizens who'll get prize money for informing govt against holdings of commodi­ties, oil and dollars. Citizens who'll inform us about illegal immigrants will also get the prize money,” the in­terior minister said.

He added that markets are being disturbed because of illegal holdings.

“We’ll also be sharing our week­ly based performance with the media from now on,” he said.

To a question about what the government is planning to do with the confiscated commod­ities such as sugar and wheat from different parts of the coun­try, he said after doing the le­gal paper work (supardari) they are planning to sale sugar and wheat in Sasta Bazars and Util­ity Stores outlests.

While answering other ques­tions regarding the Chitral situ­ation, he said the government is holding every single inch of Chi­tral, our Army has responded to the attack and credit also goes to the citizens of Chitral, who have supported the Army against the attacks is appreciating. The Army and citizens are together against any form of terrorism.

Talking about the Afghan Tali­ban’s involvement in Chitral at­tacks, he said the Taliban govern­ment had made sure to the world through the Doha Agreement that their country’s soil won’t be used for terrorism against any other country. Right now, it’s too early to say whether Taliban were in­volved in the Chitral attack.

When asked about the in­volvement of government agen­cy’s people in holding of cur­rencies with money exchange mafia, Bugti said if any member of them is found involved with any mafia, the government take to task by all means.

“We’ve started 9 inquiries against the racket of illegal mon­ey exchangers and the State is after them with full force and nobody will be spared who’re in­volved in illegal practices,” said the minister. While talking about the six football players abduct­ed from Dera Bugti on Satur­day last, he said it’s a very seri­ous matter. Security forces have started operation from Saturday night. FC Balochistan, Levies, po­lice and Commandant 12th Core are looking into this matter. The Baloch Liberation Army has ab­ducted those players. “Terrain in Balochistan is very tough but we’ll recover these kids very soon,” he remarked.