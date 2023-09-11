Bugti says no mercy for smugglers, vows to eliminate terrorism

Interior minister says govt to give prize money for sharing information about smugglers, hoarders n Seized sugar, wheat to be sold at Sasta Bazaars, Utility Stores outlests n Kidnapped footballers to be recovered soon.
ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti said yesterday that the caretaker government has got huge successes during the ongoing drive against smuggling of commodities such as sugar, urea, wheat, oil and dollars.
“We've confiscated thousands of tons of sugar and urea from different provinces during the countrywide operation started on the directive of Prime Miniser Anwaar ul Haq Kakar,” said the interior minister at a press conference along with Information Minister Murtaza Solangi at the PID here. Giving details of the campaign results, the minister said that FIA has raided 48 places where illegal exchange of currency (hundi & hawala) were taking place. The Agency also made 59 arrests and 48 FIRs were registered against illegal money exchangers. “We'll present them in court of law, disclose their names through media with pictorial evidences,” he explained.
He said that state of Pakistan will take action against any sort of holdings whether it's commodities, oil or currency. “We're also setting up hotline/toll free numbers for citizens who'll get prize money for informing govt against holdings of commodities, oil and dollars. Citizens who'll inform us about illegal immigrants will also get the prize money,” the interior minister said.
He added that markets are being disturbed because of illegal holdings.
“We’ll also be sharing our weekly based performance with the media from now on,” he said.
To a question about what the government is planning to do with the confiscated commodities such as sugar and wheat from different parts of the country, he said after doing the legal paper work (supardari) they are planning to sale sugar and wheat in Sasta Bazars and Utility Stores outlests.
While answering other questions regarding the Chitral situation, he said the government is holding every single inch of Chitral, our Army has responded to the attack and credit also goes to the citizens of Chitral, who have supported the Army against the attacks is appreciating. The Army and citizens are together against any form of terrorism.
Talking about the Afghan Taliban’s involvement in Chitral attacks, he said the Taliban government had made sure to the world through the Doha Agreement that their country’s soil won’t be used for terrorism against any other country. Right now, it’s too early to say whether Taliban were involved in the Chitral attack.
When asked about the involvement of government agency’s people in holding of currencies with money exchange mafia, Bugti said if any member of them is found involved with any mafia, the government take to task by all means.
“We’ve started 9 inquiries against the racket of illegal money exchangers and the State is after them with full force and nobody will be spared who’re involved in illegal practices,” said the minister. While talking about the six football players abducted from Dera Bugti on Saturday last, he said it’s a very serious matter. Security forces have started operation from Saturday night. FC Balochistan, Levies, police and Commandant 12th Core are looking into this matter. The Baloch Liberation Army has abducted those players. “Terrain in Balochistan is very tough but we’ll recover these kids very soon,” he remarked.