Call to extend bus route of Bahauddin Zakaria University to Khanewal

KHANEWAL - In view of the convenience of the students, the bus route of Bahauddin Zakaria Uni­versity should be extended to Khanewal as promised so that hundreds of students of Khanewal can benefit. Ac­cording to the details, after the news circulating on social media about the hostels of Is­lamia University Bahawalpur a few months ago, the par­ents wrote a request to the Vice-Chancellor Dr Muham­mad Ali Shah that the univer­sity bus route be extended to Khanewal so that hundreds of female students and students who cannot pay the hostel expenses can come on a daily basis. In this regard Rs3,000 per student was fixed month­ly, but despite the orders is­sued by the Vice-Chancellor, the university bus could not be run on the Multan-Khanewal route despite the passage of several months. Expressing deep concern over delay, the students and their parents strongly ap­pealed to Governor Punjab, Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, Commissioner Mul­tan Aamir Khattak and Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali Shah to solve this issue of the students.