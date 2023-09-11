Call to extend bus route of Bahauddin Zakaria University to Khanewal

KHANEWAL - In view of the convenience of the students, the bus route of Bahauddin Zakaria University should be extended to Khanewal as promised so that hundreds of students of Khanewal can benefit. According to the details, after the news circulating on social media about the hostels of Islamia University Bahawalpur a few months ago, the parents wrote a request to the Vice-Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali Shah that the university bus route be extended to Khanewal so that hundreds of female students and students who cannot pay the hostel expenses can come on a daily basis. In this regard Rs3,000 per student was fixed monthly, but despite the orders issued by the Vice-Chancellor, the university bus could not be run on the Multan-Khanewal route despite the passage of several months. Expressing deep concern over delay, the students and their parents strongly appealed to Governor Punjab, Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, Commissioner Multan Aamir Khattak and Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali Shah to solve this issue of the students.