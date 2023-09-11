China Festival 2023 kicks off in Tokyo

TOKYO - China Festival 2023 kicked off in Yoyogi Park in downtown Tokyo on Sunday to commemorate the 45th anniversary of the signing of the China-Japan Treaty of Peace and Friendship and to promote people-to-people exchanges between China and Japan. The two-day event is co-sponsored by the Chinese embassy in Japan and the Executive Committee of China Festival 2023, featuring more than 80 booths on site, including China Cultural Center, China National Tourism Office in Tokyo and China Enterprises Association in Japan, with the aim of providing a platform for friendly exchanges between the people of the two countries through cultural display, food tasting, tourism promotion, etc.