China’s logistics sector remains stable in August

BEIJING - China’s logistics sector saw steady performance in August, industry data showed. The index track­ing the country’s logis­tics market performance stood at 50.3 percent last month, down 0.6 per­centage points from July, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP). A reading above 50 in­dicates expansion, while a reading below reflects contraction. China’s lo­gistics sector remained stable in August, said He Hui, chief economist of the CFLP, adding that the logistics sector is likely to see sustained recovery in the future with policy in­centives taking effect.