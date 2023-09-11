Monday, September 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

China’s logistics sector remains stable in August

China’s logistics sector remains stable in August
Agencies
September 11, 2023
Business

BEIJING - China’s logistics sector saw steady performance in August, industry data showed. The index track­ing the country’s logis­tics market performance stood at 50.3 percent last month, down 0.6 per­centage points from July, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP). A reading above 50 in­dicates expansion, while a reading below reflects contraction. China’s lo­gistics sector remained stable in August, said He Hui, chief economist of the CFLP, adding that the logistics sector is likely to see sustained recovery in the future with policy in­centives taking effect.

Tags:

Agencies

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1694293080.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023