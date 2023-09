LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Sunday summoned 25th meeting of the Punjab Cabinet in Multan today (Monday). The Cabinet meet­ing will be held at South Punjab Secretariat afternoon (today). Important matters relating to the province and agenda items of different departments will be re­viewed in the meeting. Provincial Ministers, Advisers, Chief Secre­tary, Inspector General of Police and concerned officials will par­ticipate in the Cabinet meeting