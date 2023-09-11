Monday, September 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Committee formed to combat electricity theft

APP
September 11, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

RAWALPINDI - On the special directives of Punjab Government, the district administration of Rawalpindi has taken a solid step on Sunday to combat electricity theft in the region.

According to a handout issued here on Sunday, the District Enforcement Committee has been established with Assistant Commissioner Headquarters, Waheed Sadiq as its focal person.

The Committee will include members from the local police force and the district administration. In this regard, a Control Room has been set up at the Rawalpindi Civil Defense Office. Citizens can now report about the electricity theft by calling on 051-9292963.

The government has appealed to the public to cooperate in this effort to curb electricity theft. This approach signifies a strong commitment to ensuring a fair and transparent distribution of electricity resources in Rawalpindi.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1694293080.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023