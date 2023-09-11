Controversy surrounds upcoming PCF’s elections 

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF), dedicated to the promotion of cycling within the country, finds itself embroiled in a contentious situation as it approaches its upcoming elections. The current leadership comprises Chairman Kokab Nadeem Waraich, President Syed Azhar Ali Shah, Secretary Moazzam Khan Klair, and Treasurer Jan-e-Alam, who assumed their roles after the 2019 elections. Scheduled for September 15, 2023, in Islamabad, the PCF’s election is shrouded in uncertainty due to the secrecy surrounding the Election Commission and the venue. The sources revealed that the Islamabad High Court’s ruling stipulates that no federation can conduct elections until the Pakistan Sports Board appoints its own election commission. This legal mandate raises questions about the PCF and its officials, as the absence of an established Election Commission casts doubt on the legitimacy of the impending elections. In light of these concerns, it is imperative that a committee be established to investigate the matter thoroughly, ensuring adherence to the constitution and the law during the electoral process. Shoaib Khoso, Director General of the Pakistan Sports Board, underscored the court’s directive, stating that no representative of the PSB can participate in federation elections following the court order. The Prime Minister has also ordered amendments to the constitution to address such issues within federations effectively. Khoso further emphasized that every federation in the country should operate in accordance with the guidelines set forth by the PSB and Pakistan Olympic Association. He warned that any representative of the PSB, who participates in the PCF’s election, would be in contempt of court. Additionally, there remains the possibility of the September 15 election being halted through legal intervention.