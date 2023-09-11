Controversy surrounds upcoming PCF’s elections 

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Cycling Feder­ation (PCF), dedicated to the promotion of cycling within the country, finds itself em­broiled in a contentious situation as it approaches its upcoming elections. The current leadership com­prises Chairman Kokab Nadeem Waraich, President Syed Azhar Ali Shah, Secre­tary Moazzam Khan Klair, and Treasurer Jan-e-Alam, who assumed their roles after the 2019 elections. Scheduled for September 15, 2023, in Islamabad, the PCF’s election is shrouded in uncertainty due to the secrecy surrounding the Election Commission and the venue. The sources re­vealed that the Islamabad High Court’s ruling stipu­lates that no federation can conduct elections until the Pakistan Sports Board ap­points its own election com­mission. This legal mandate raises questions about the PCF and its officials, as the absence of an established Election Commission casts doubt on the legitimacy of the impending elections. In light of these concerns, it is imperative that a committee be established to investi­gate the matter thoroughly, ensuring adherence to the constitution and the law during the electoral pro­cess. Shoaib Khoso, Direc­tor General of the Pakistan Sports Board, underscored the court’s directive, stat­ing that no representative of the PSB can participate in federation elections fol­lowing the court order. The Prime Minister has also or­dered amendments to the constitution to address such issues within federations ef­fectively. Khoso further em­phasized that every federa­tion in the country should operate in accordance with the guidelines set forth by the PSB and Pakistan Olym­pic Association. He warned that any representative of the PSB, who participates in the PCF’s election, would be in contempt of court. Ad­ditionally, there remains the possibility of the Septem­ber 15 election being halted through legal intervention.