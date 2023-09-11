Monday, September 11, 2023
Crackdown against electricity theft underway

Agencies
September 11, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

BAHAWALNAGAR  -  The district administration of Bahawalnagar on Sun­day began a crackdown on power pilferers. According to Deputy Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhawan, several electricity connections of defaulters were suspended and a fine of 230.395 lakh rupees was imposed for stealing electricity.He said 25 cases were lodged against 47 people involved in electricity theft in three days. DC reaffirmed this vow by stating that not any influential individual involved in electricity theft will be spared and that the operation against them will proceed in the same manner.

